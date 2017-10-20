New Albany to pay $100K for releasing police officer's medical h - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany to pay $100K for releasing police officer's medical history

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) - New Albany has agreed to pay $100,000 as part of a settlement after a city police officer's personal medical information was disclosed at a public meeting.

A civil complaint claims the officer's rights were violated when information about his medical history - including prescriptions and treatments - were read at a New Albany police merit commission meeting in 2013.

A New Albany city attorney says a mistake was made and the officials have been "trying to rectify that ever since."

The city agreed to the $100,000 settlement.

