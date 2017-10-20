General Motors to pay Kentucky $1.3 million for defective ignition switches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- General Motors will have to pay $120 million to 49 states, including Kentucky and Indiana in a settlement over its defective ignition switches.

The automaker recalled 2.6 million cars worldwide in 2014 because the ignition switch could slip from the "run" to the "off" position, shutting off the engine. The switches played a role in at least 124 deaths and 275 injuries, according to a victims' fund set up by GM.

A lawsuit claimed General Motors employees knew about the problem as early as 2004.

Kentucky will get $1.3 million from the settlement.

