State and federal officials to provide more than 1,700 portable breathalyzer tests to Indiana authorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say they are about to provide more tools to keep drunk drivers off Indiana roads.

State and federal officials have announced that they will provide more than 1,700 portable breathalyzer tests for 150 local law enforcement agencies across Indiana. The devices are used to measure the blood-alcohol level of drivers.

The cost was over $750,000.

The money came from impaired-driving funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The new devices include passive sniffers that can sense alcohol in the air around a person or an open container.

An additional $310,000 is budgeted to purchase 725 devices for Indiana State Police posts.

