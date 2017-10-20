'Superheroes' wash children's windows at Kaiser Permanente Hospi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Superheroes' wash children's windows at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in California

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

Nope. It's just some superheroes washing windows.

Children at the Kaiser Permanente Hospital in California got a treat from their rooms on Thursday when people dressed as superheroes washed their windows.

It gave the kids a chance to forget about hospitals for a while and see their favorite movie and comic book characters come to life.

"They love seeing all the superheroes out here," said a man dressed as Batman. 

"For the most part, it's joy, smiles -- it gets their mind off whatever they're going through," said a man dressed as Superman.

One little boy said he wondered why a superhero was washing his windows, but still thought it was pretty cool.

