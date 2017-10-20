Louisville hopes to eliminate vacant and abandoned properties by - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville hopes to eliminate vacant and abandoned properties by selling them

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has a plan to eliminate vacant and abandoned properties -- by putting those properties in the hands of people who want to build or use the land for something productive.

On Friday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a new program for selling structures and lots. It includes three ways people can make purchases.

The most popular with people in west Louisville is called "Cut it, Keep it." It allows property owners to buy a vacant lot for $500 if they agree to maintain it and pay the property tax for at least three years.

The mayor says the programs will also help reduce crime.

"If you live in a neighborhood with an abandoned or vacant property, it is bad on property values," Fischer said. "It can look bad if it's not kept up ... and ... it can be a haven for criminal activity as well. Nobody deserves to live in a neighborhood like this, so this program is going to help eliminate those properties."

Right now, there are several thousand vacant and abandoned properties in Metro Louisville, and the city has control of at least 500 of them.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.