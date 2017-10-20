Summit invites community to showcase Portland, Russell neighborh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Summit invites community to showcase Portland, Russell neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Center For Neighborhoods is holding its 2017 Neighborhood Summit. The day is meant to celebrate, support and strengthen areas in the west end. 

1619 Flux is one of nine nonprofit organizations and businesses that are opening their doors and acting as mobile workshops for neighborhood leaders.

"We work in neighborhoods across the entire city of Louisville and we really want to showcase things that are happening in Russell and Portland that maybe others don't know about," says Tom Stephens, Executive Director of Center For Neighborhoods.

"To really learn some best practices that are happening in neighborhoods across the city and nationally that they can take back to their neighborhoods to help keep making positive change happen."

The Neighborhood Summit is Saturday, October 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage located at 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd. Attendees will be bused to each workshop.

Organizers ask participants to pre-register here. Registration is $20. That includes breakfast and lunch.

