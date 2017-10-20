Kentucky State Police may be closer to identifying woman found murdered in 1982

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State Police in Knox County, Kentucky say they could be closer to learning the identity of a woman found murdered 32 years ago.

The woman's body was found in a refrigerator on April 1, 1985 at a rural dump site alongside US 25E in Knox County in an area commonly known as Gilliam Hill.

Investigators determined the woman had been murdered, and believe she is between 25-35.

Kentucky State Police recently released an enhanced photo of the woman as well as pictures of two pendants she was wearing when she was found - a heart pendant and an eagle pendant.

Witnesses told investigators they saw the woman a day before she was found at a truck stop in Corbin, Kentucky trying to get a ride to North Carolina.

Investigators now say they have heard from North Carolina residents that believe the woman may be their mother who went missing more than 30 years.

"We are planning on collecting DNA samples from possible family members as early as next week," KSP Sgt. Danny Caudill said in a news release.

"There is DNA on file in this case. We are hopeful the DNA comparison, which will take several months, will lead to an identification of the Knox County Jane Doe."

Caudill went on to say that there's no guarantee the DNA will lead to a positive identification.

"We must view the facts of the case from an investigator’s perspective and not from the perspective of hopeful family members looking for a lost loved one." Caudill said.

If you think you recognize the woman or the jewelry, you're asked to call Kentucky State Police Post #10 at 606-573-3131.

Click here for more information from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMS).

