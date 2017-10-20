Fiscal Court votes to name a new Bullitt County Animal Control Director

Police also say they determined that she was involved in "an organized theft ring involving multiple cases of fraudulent use of credit cards."

Louisville woman arrested after allegedly being caught with property stolen from Baptist church

Danny Butler, 71, was indicted by a LaRue County Grand Jury for two counts of theft by deception.

KSP: Louisville attorney turns himself in at LaRue Co. Jail

On the first day after the firing of Tom Jurich, University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra and coaches talked about the challenge of moving forward.

Police say a man arrested near an elementary school Thursday afternoon was spotted pointing a rifle at the building while children were in their classrooms earlier in the day.

LMPD says officer fired at man who pointed rifle at JCPS elementary school

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

Metro Police say it happened about 11:30 Thursday night in the northbound lanes near Shelbyville Road.

One motorcyclist killed, one injured in crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway

Police say the suspect was still holding a gun when officers found him.

VA Secretary David J. Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on October 12 and it was made public Friday, affirming the U.S. government’s choice for the hospital that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.

The VA plans to build its new Louisville hospital on a site at Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway, which the government purchased in 2012.

Angie Greenup has been promoted to Director of the Bullitt County Animal Shelter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While the Bullitt County Animal Shelter Director is on medical leave, a new shelter director has been named in his absence.

Angie Greenup, the Assistant Director, was promoted this week to Director after a Fiscal Court vote of 3 to 2.

Shelter Director Mark Williams was suspended and fired this year, but then he got his job back and remains on medical leave.

Williams was reprimanded after a Fiscal Court meeting when residents said he had a hostile attitude and was rude.

Fiscal Court says Williams is a county employee, but his job will be determined based on available positions when he's expected to return next month.

Greenup says she has big plans for the shelter and wants to hire an animal control officer.

She is looking for investors to build a new shelter. She says euthanasia for cats and dogs is now 5 percent saying before it was 50 percent for dogs and 75 percent for cats.

