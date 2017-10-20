Fiscal Court votes to name a new Bullitt County Animal Control D - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fiscal Court votes to name a new Bullitt County Animal Control Director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)  -- While the Bullitt County Animal Shelter Director is on medical leave, a new shelter director has been named in his absence. 

Angie Greenup, the Assistant Director, was promoted this week to Director after a Fiscal Court vote of 3 to 2.

Shelter Director Mark Williams was suspended and fired this year, but then he got his job back and remains on medical leave.

Williams was reprimanded after a Fiscal Court meeting when residents said he had a hostile attitude and was rude.

Fiscal Court says Williams is a county employee, but his job will be determined based on available positions when he's expected to return next month.

Greenup says she has big plans for the shelter and wants to hire an animal control officer.

She is looking for investors to build a new shelter. She says euthanasia for cats and dogs is now 5 percent saying before it was 50 percent for dogs and 75 percent for cats.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.