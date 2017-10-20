RAW VIDEO | Padgett names R.J. Evans as newest assistant coach f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Padgett names R.J. Evans as newest assistant coach for U of L men's basketball team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Interim Men's Basketball Coach David Padgett held a 2 p.m. news conference on Friday to name another assistant coach hired to the team.

Padgett named R.J. Evans as his newest assistant coach.

Evans has been with the U of L men's basketball staff since May, when he became a program assistant.

"R.J. is a very talented young coach with a great future," Padgett said in a statement. "He's another member of our staff that has competed at a very high level. R.J. has accumulated significant experience at his multiple stops, all [of] which will be a great benefit to our players. He has built a great rapport with our players and has earned their respect."

According to a news release, Evans has earned two master's degrees and joined the U of L staff after working two years as a graduate assistant at the University of Texas. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Nichols College in Dudley, Massachusetts for one season.

