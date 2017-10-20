Suspect accused of gunning down man during murder victim's memor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect accused of gunning down man during murder victim's memorial service in Indianapolis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect is accused of gunning down a man at a murder victim's memorial service.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 43-year-old Jeffery Buckley. He's charged with murder for the shooting death of Kirk Shurill.

Police say at the time of the shooting in September, there were around 300 people attending a funeral service. A woman says her brother was doing "burnouts" with his car tires to create smoke to honor the victim, but then he was shot.

"That's really crazy, so my brother lost his life," she said. "He shot him 17 times. They pulled 17 bullets out of him."

A witness says Buckley walked up to Shurill's car and told him he was being disrespectful. The witness said Shurill then drove off with Buckley still hanging onto the window, when Buckley pulled out a gun and shot him.

