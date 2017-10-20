KFC's Twitter account follows 11 "Herbs" and Spice Girls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KFC is following Colonel Sanders' secret recipe when it comes to Twitter.

The chicken chain's Twitter account only follows 11 "herbs and spices." By "herbs and spices," we're talking about all five artists from the 90's pop group "The Spice Girls," and six men named "Herb."

We can only assume that's a shout-out to KFC's original recipe chicken that is said to be seasoned with 11 herbs and spices.

