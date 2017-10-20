First Down Friday Scores -- Week 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 10 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are all the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later for final scores highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|
Trinity
|
Ballard
|
Fort Knox
|
Bethlehem
|
Valley
|
Breckinridge County
|
Nelson County
|
Bullitt Central
|
Oldham County
|
Bullitt East
|
Campbellsville
|
Caverna
|
North Hardin
|
Central Hardin
|
Washington County
|
Christian Academy of Louisville
|
Atherton
|
Doss
|
Male
|
DuPont Manual
|
Seneca
|
Eastern
|
Bardstown
|
Elizabethtown
|
Fairdale
|
Fern Creek
|
Kentucky Country Day
|
Frankfort
|
North Oldham
|
Franklin County
|
Clinton County
|
Holy Cross
|
Moore
|
John Hardin
|
South Oldham
|
North Bullitt
|
Trimble County
|
Owen County
|
Scott County
|
Pleasure Ridge Park
|
Collins
|
Shelby County
|
Iroquois
|
Southern
|
Butler
|
St. Xavier
|
Marion County
|
Taylor County
|
Central
|
Thomas Nelson
|
Henry County
|
Waggener
|
Shawnee
|
DeSales
INDIANA
|
Columbus East
|
Seymour
|
Franklin County
|
Jennings County
|
Madison
|
Silver Creek
|
Scottsburg
|
South Dearborn
|
Brownstown Central
|
Lawrenceburg
|
Greensburg
|
Salem
|
Charlestown
|
Batesville
|
North Harrison
|
Corydon Central
|
Switzerland County
|
Eastern (Pekin)
|
Clarksville
|
Paoli
|
Providence
|
Perry Central
|
Crawford County
|
Mitchell
|
Evansville Mater Dei
|
Tell City
|
North Central (Farmersburg)
|
Springs Valley
