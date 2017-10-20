First Down Friday Scores -- Week 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 10 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later for final scores highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Trinity Ballard Fort Knox Bethlehem Valley Breckinridge County Nelson County Bullitt Central Oldham County Bullitt East Campbellsville Caverna North Hardin Central Hardin Washington County Christian Academy of Louisville Atherton Doss Male DuPont Manual Seneca Eastern Bardstown Elizabethtown Fairdale Fern Creek Kentucky Country Day Frankfort North Oldham Franklin County Clinton County Holy Cross Moore John Hardin South Oldham North Bullitt Trimble County Owen County Scott County Pleasure Ridge Park Collins Shelby County Iroquois Southern Butler St. Xavier Marion County Taylor County Central Thomas Nelson Henry County Waggener Shawnee DeSales

INDIANA

Columbus East Seymour Franklin County Jennings County Madison Silver Creek Scottsburg South Dearborn Brownstown Central Lawrenceburg Greensburg Salem Charlestown Batesville North Harrison Corydon Central Switzerland County Eastern (Pekin) Clarksville Paoli Providence Perry Central Crawford County Mitchell Evansville Mater Dei Tell City North Central (Farmersburg) Springs Valley

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.