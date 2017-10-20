Best Plays of the Week -- Week 10 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

    Tom Lane's Play: Male's Garrett Davis fields a punt and hands it off to Ethan Bibb on the reverse who takes it 39 yards.
    John Lewis' Play: In a break from the usual play, the National Anthem was performed Jimmie Hendrix-style at Silver Creek. A fantastic job.
    Mike Lacett's Play: Doss' Dalion Young runs for about 40 yards, fumbles it, but it rolled for another ten yards before being picked up by teammate Jaren Boyd.
    Katie George's Play: Collins' JR Lucas launches it deep down the sideline to Sicari Toole, who bobbles it but makes the catch for a touchdown.
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 10 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.

Tom Lane's Play: Male's Garrett Davis fields a punt and hands it off to Ethan Bibb on the reverse who takes it 39 yards.

John Lewis' Play: In a break from the usual play, the National Anthem was performed Jimmie Hendrix-style at Silver Creek. A fantastic job.

Mike Lacett's Play: Doss' Dalion Young runs for about 40 yards, fumbles it, but it rolled for another ten yards before being picked up by teammate Jaren Boyd.

Katie George's Play: Collins' JR Lucas launches it deep down the sideline to Sicari Toole, who bobbles it but makes the catch for a touchdown.

Tom's play, a  touchdown pass from DuPont Manual's Zach Recktenwald to Bryant Robinson, won with 76 percent of the vote.

Watch each play in the video player above and cast your vote. Check back later in the week to see who won.

