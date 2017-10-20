$50 million on-shore Evansville casino opens to gamblers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Gamblers streamed into a new $50 million on-shore casino in Evansville as it opened to replace the riverboat it had occupied since first opening in 1995.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday marked the debut of the new Tropicana Evansville casino across the street from the old riverboat's dock along the Ohio River.

The old riverboat served as Indiana's first casino when it opened in late 1995 as Casino Aztar. The casino had to get special permission from the state to make the move from water to land.

Tropicana Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio says the new casino's restaurants and lounge are critical to diversifying entertainment options and offering more than just slot machines and table games.

Gambler Cheryl Goshen of St. Louis says the new casino is "absolutely gorgeous."

A new owner is expected to move the riverboat in the near future.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.