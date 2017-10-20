Louisville Free Public Library's St. Matthews branch breaks ground on $4.5 million expansion

VA Secretary David J. Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on October 12 and it was made public Friday, affirming the U.S. government’s choice for the hospital that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.More >>
VA Secretary David J. Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on October 12 and it was made public Friday, affirming the U.S. government’s choice for the hospital that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.More >>
Police say the suspect was still holding a gun when officers found him.More >>
Police say the suspect was still holding a gun when officers found him.More >>
Metro Police say it happened about 11:30 Thursday night in the northbound lanes near Shelbyville Road.More >>
Metro Police say it happened about 11:30 Thursday night in the northbound lanes near Shelbyville Road.More >>
A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.More >>
A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.More >>
Police say a man arrested near an elementary school Thursday afternoon was spotted pointing a rifle at the building while children were in their classrooms earlier in the day.More >>
Police say a man arrested near an elementary school Thursday afternoon was spotted pointing a rifle at the building while children were in their classrooms earlier in the day.More >>
On the first day after the firing of Tom Jurich, University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra and coaches talked about the challenge of moving forward.More >>
On the first day after the firing of Tom Jurich, University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra and coaches talked about the challenge of moving forward.More >>
Danny Butler, 71, was indicted by a LaRue County Grand Jury for two counts of theft by deception.More >>
Danny Butler, 71, was indicted by a LaRue County Grand Jury for two counts of theft by deception.More >>
Police also say they determined that she was involved in "an organized theft ring involving multiple cases of fraudulent use of credit cards."More >>
Police also say they determined that she was involved in "an organized theft ring involving multiple cases of fraudulent use of credit cards."More >>