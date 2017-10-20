Louisville Free Public Library's St. Matthews branch breaks grou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Free Public Library's St. Matthews branch breaks ground on $4.5 million expansion

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library's St. Matthews branch is expanding.

Crews broke ground Friday on the $4.5 million project. The small library typically has the largest circulation in the Louisville Free Public Library system. Renovations include a major addition that will extend off the back of the building, as well as the creation of additional parking spaces.

"In addition to having a room that's big enough to accommodate our story times, we're also going to have a first-class children's library, a smaller children's reading room, and one of the things I'm most excited about -- a Louisville Free Public Library first -- we're going to have an outdoor children's area," said James Blanton, director with the Louisville Free Public Library.

Most of the money from the project is coming from the city of St. Matthews. Louisville's Metro Council also gave $1 million for the expansion.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

