Health officials call Kentucky's flu activity as 'sporadic' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Health officials call Kentucky's flu activity as 'sporadic'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials say Kentucky is still in pretty decent shape when it comes to the flu.

There have now been 18 confirmed flu cases reported in Kentucky, and the state's flu activity level is classified as sporadic.

Everyone over the age of six months is encouraged to get a flu vaccination.

If you'd like to keep up to date on Kentucky's flu situation, click here.

