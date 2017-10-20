Lexington mayor speaks out day after surprise removal of Confede - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lexington mayor speaks out day after surprise removal of Confederate statues

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington's mayor is talking about the surprise removal of two Confederate statues this week.

"The statues are being moved in a respectful way to an appropriate and final resting place and that is the Lexington cemetery," said Mayor Jim Gray at an event on Friday. "We have shown the way for the country in how to do this. We engaged conversation for a meaningful two years."

The statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckenridge were taken down from the former Fayette County courthouse Tuesday night. The city council voted in August to remove them.

For now, they'll go to storage. The mayor says the plan is to eventually place them in Lexington Cemetery. 

There is no specific timeline for that process.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

