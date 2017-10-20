GCH International moves to west Louisville, doubling in size

Police also say they determined that she was involved in "an organized theft ring involving multiple cases of fraudulent use of credit cards."

Louisville woman arrested after allegedly being caught with property stolen from Baptist church

Danny Butler, 71, was indicted by a LaRue County Grand Jury for two counts of theft by deception.

Louisville attorney turns himself in at LaRue County Jail after being indicted

On the first day after the firing of Tom Jurich, University of Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra and coaches talked about the challenge of moving forward.

Police say a man arrested near an elementary school Thursday afternoon was spotted pointing a rifle at the building while children were in their classrooms earlier in the day.

LMPD says officer fired at man who pointed rifle at JCPS elementary school

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

Metro Police say it happened about 11:30 Thursday night in the northbound lanes near Shelbyville Road.

Police say the suspect was still holding a gun when officers found him.

VA Secretary David J. Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on October 12 and it was made public Friday, affirming the U.S. government’s choice for the hospital that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.

The VA plans to build its new Louisville hospital on a site at Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway, which the government purchased in 2012.

GCH is a custom metal fabrication company that processes more than 300 tons of steel each year. If there's a big construction job in Kentuckiana, there's a big chance GCH is part of it.

The company made 89 sets of stairs for the Kentucky International Convention Center, and it also makes parts of kitchens at local restaurants like Doc Crows, Impellizzeri's Pizza and White Castle. It helped build the expansion at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, and it makes fermentors and tanks at local distilleries like Four Roses or Jim Beam.

Between food, football and Bourbon, president of GCH Marcio Schmitt said he's proud three pillars of the Louisville community are supported by local manufacturing, keeping local dollars in the local economy.

Those big projects the company has recently landed called for a plant expansion. It just moved to vacant building on Broadway in west Louisville and nearly doubled its size.

“We're seeing a lot of demand,” GCH co-owner Brian Foxworthy said. “We have added 25 jobs this year. We could add more if we could find talented, qualified individuals.”

GCH employs 65 people after the expansion.

“This was a perfect facility for us," co-owner Will Dierking said. "Plus we're on 6.2 acres so we have room to [continue to] expand if we need to."

As Louisville's food and bourbon industry continues to grow, GHC will continue to hire more skilled craftsmen.

