GCH International moves to west Louisville, doubling in size

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

GCH is a custom metal fabrication company that processes more than 300 tons of steel each year. If there's a big construction job in Kentuckiana, there's a big chance GCH is part of it.

The company made 89 sets of stairs for the Kentucky International Convention Center, and it also makes parts of kitchens at local restaurants like Doc Crows, Impellizzeri's Pizza and White Castle. It helped build the expansion at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, and it makes fermentors and tanks at local distilleries like Four Roses or Jim Beam.

Between food, football and Bourbon, president of GCH Marcio Schmitt said he's proud three pillars of the Louisville community are supported by local manufacturing, keeping local dollars in the local economy.

Those big projects the company has recently landed called for a plant expansion. It just moved to vacant building on Broadway in west Louisville and nearly doubled its size.

“We're seeing a lot of demand,” GCH co-owner Brian Foxworthy said. “We have added 25 jobs this year. We could add more if we could find talented, qualified individuals.”

GCH employs 65 people after the expansion.

“This was a perfect facility for us," co-owner Will Dierking said. "Plus we're on 6.2 acres so we have room to [continue to] expand if we need to."

As Louisville's food and bourbon industry continues to grow, GHC will continue to hire more skilled craftsmen.

