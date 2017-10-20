IMAGES | Jason Aldean performs at KFC Yum! Center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Jason Aldean performs at KFC Yum! Center

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country singer Jason Aldean took the stage in Louisville on Friday night just weeks after the Las Vegas massacre.

Aldean performed at the KFC Yum! Center, but it wasn't just any performance. It was called "Concert for the Cure" in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

During the show, Aldean presented a check to Susan G. Komen foundation.

Country singers Chris Young and Kane Brown also performed.

Aldean was performing in Las Vegas when a gunman shot and killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others.

