LEWIS | Looking forward: UK's forwards dominate scoring in Blue-White scrimmage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) - UK basketball fans need no reminder, but head coach John Calipari will remind them anyway: this is a young team.

"This is a team that was a high school team seven months ago. Now, we're trying to get them to create the habits you need to win and they don't have them yet," Calipari said after Friday night's Blue-White scrimmage at Rupp Arena.

Some of those former high school players looked college ready, especially forward Kevin Knox, who showed off his versatility in handling and shooting the ball. He finished with game high 22 points.

"I thought I shot the ball fairly well. I could've shot better," Knox said after going 9-of-14 from the field. "We've got a lot of things (to improve on), but it was great to get out here and play in front of the fans."

Freshman forward PJ Washington finished with 21 points and 5 rebounds.

"The best part of my play tonight was my aggressiveness on offense and just getting everybody involved," Washington said.

UK is a forward-dominated team and they shared the bulk of the scoring in the scrimmage. Wenyen Gabriel scored 19 points. Nick Richards had 10 points and 13 rebounds, Sacha Killeya-Jones struggled from the field, but finished with 10 points and six boards and Tai Wynyard added 10 points.

Kentucky will take the Rupp Arena floor three more times before tipping off the season. UK hosts Thomas More in a preseason game Friday, followed by Morehead State October 30th and Centre College November 3rd.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.