Thousands race through Downtown Louisville for Urban Bourbon Half Marathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Athletes laced up their running shoes and took to the streets of Louisville Saturday morning for the Louisville Sports Commission's Urban Bourbon Half Marathon.

More than 3,200 runners started the 13.1 mile run through downtown Louisville and east on River Road. 

Runners from 45 states and from as far away as Guam competed, and the oldest runner to participate is 78 years old. 

Several roads were closed to allow the runners to make the loop as seamlessly as possible. 

Although many of the runners were local, the three fastest female finishes are all from out of town. 

"It's an opportunity to experience Louisville. We go through the scenic loop in Cherokee Park and then they get a great experience after the race, not only but also with craft beer and local pizza," Karl Schmitt, with the Louisville Sports Commission, said.

After the race, runners celebrated at the Belvedere with the help of a dozen local bourbon distilleries and an award ceremony. 

