Urban Bourbon Half Marathon happening Saturday in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Athletes will take to the streets of Louisville Saturday for the Louisville Sports Commission's Urban Bourbon Half Marathon.

The race begins at 5th and Main Streets in front of the Belvedere at 8:30 a.m. The race will also end in that same location.

The Urban Bourbon Bash will take place following the race on the Belvedere from 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Guests are also allowed to attend the Urban Bourbon Bash for $30.

The race will take runners through several neighborhoods, including Phoenix Hill, Irish Hill, Bonnycastle and the Highlands.

Click here to see the full race course.

