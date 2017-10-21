Green Beret killed in Niger attack to be laid to rest in Florida

Metro Police say it happened about 11:30 Thursday night in the northbound lanes near Shelbyville Road.

Danny Butler, 71, was indicted by a LaRue County Grand Jury for two counts of theft by deception.

Louisville attorney turns himself in at LaRue County Jail after being indicted

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 43-year-old Jeffery Buckley.

Suspect accused of gunning down man during murder victim's memorial service in Indianapolis

VA Secretary David J. Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on October 12 and it was made public Friday, affirming the U.S. government’s choice for the hospital that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.

The VA plans to build its new Louisville hospital on a site at Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway, which the government purchased in 2012.

It's Week 10 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Police say the suspect was still holding a gun when officers found him.

Police say a man arrested near an elementary school Thursday afternoon was spotted pointing a rifle at the building while children were in their classrooms earlier in the day.

LMPD says officer fired at man who pointed rifle at JCPS elementary school

(FOX NEWS) -- A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday morning at Christ the Rock Church in Cooper City, Fla., for U.S. Army Sgt. La David Terrence Johnson, one of four U.S. Green Berets killed in Niger on Oct. 4.

On Friday night, mourners gathered at the church for a public viewing, the Miami Herald reported.

According to the newspaper, the evening was focused solely on Johnson, a 25-year-old father of two children, with a third on the way, who was remembered as “a G.I. Joe,” “a leader,” and “a lovable, humble, peaceful person.”

There was no mention, the Herald reported, of this week’s verbal feud between U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., and President Donald Trump, which was sparked when Wilson commented on remarks that Trump reportedly made during a condolence phone call to Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson.

The Herald reported Friday that after Johnson’s death, Wilson established a college scholarship fund for his children – Ah’leeysa, 6; La David Jr., 2; and a daughter expected in January. The GoFundMe account had raised more than $627,000 in donations as of early Saturday.

Three other soldiers were killed in the Niger attack:

-- Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, 29, whose funeral was held Sunday in his hometown, Lyons, Ga.

-- Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash., whose funeral was held Wednesday in Fayetteville, N.C. Black will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Oct. 30, WTVD-TV in Raleigh-Durham, N.C., reported.

-- Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio, whose funeral was held Thursday in Fayetteville, N.C.

A memorial service for all four soldiers is scheduled for Nov. 7 at Fort Bragg, N.C., the Springfield (Ohio) News-Sun reported.

The four Green Berets were among a group of American and Nigerien troops ambushed by about 50 Islamic extremists. Two other soldiers were injured in the attack, and nearly 10 Nigerien troops were also killed.

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis has said that his department is investigating the circumstances that led to the attack.

American and French troops have been providing training and support to the militaries of Niger and other vulnerable African countries where Islamic extremism has grown.

