5-year-old Michigan girl saves family from house fire

Metro Police say it happened about 11:30 Thursday night in the northbound lanes near Shelbyville Road.

Metro Police say it happened about 11:30 Thursday night in the northbound lanes near Shelbyville Road.

Danny Butler, 71, was indicted by a LaRue County Grand Jury for two counts of theft by deception.

Danny Butler, 71, was indicted by a LaRue County Grand Jury for two counts of theft by deception.

Louisville attorney turns himself in at LaRue County Jail after being indicted

Louisville attorney turns himself in at LaRue County Jail after being indicted

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 43-year-old Jeffery Buckley.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 43-year-old Jeffery Buckley.

VA Secretary David J. Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on October 12 and it was made public Friday, affirming the U.S. government’s choice for the hospital that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.

VA Secretary David J. Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on October 12 and it was made public Friday, affirming the U.S. government’s choice for the hospital that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.

The VA plans to build its new Louisville hospital on a site at Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway, which the government purchased in 2012.

The VA plans to build its new Louisville hospital on a site at Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway, which the government purchased in 2012.

It's Week 10 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

It's Week 10 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Police say the suspect was still holding a gun when officers found him.

Police say the suspect was still holding a gun when officers found him.

Police say a man arrested near an elementary school Thursday afternoon was spotted pointing a rifle at the building while children were in their classrooms earlier in the day.

Police say a man arrested near an elementary school Thursday afternoon was spotted pointing a rifle at the building while children were in their classrooms earlier in the day.

(FOX NEWS) -- A 5-year-old girl became an unlikely hero, saving her family from flames after a fire broke out in her Michigan home early Wednesday morning.

The fire began around 5:30 a.m., while Rosa Conley, Isaiah Smith and their two daughters were sleeping, FOX47 reported. Jamirah, 5, was the first to notice the blaze after the heat woke her up. She quickly ran to her parents' room.

“When I woke up, I saw the fire and I was scared, so I ran in,” Jamirah said.

The little girl said she knew what to do because of fire safety lessons she learned in school, WDIV Local 4 reported.

Conley said she believed if her daughter hadn’t come to wake the other members of her family up, they wouldn’t be alive.

“I just remember her coming in waking me up, and, when I looked up, I could see she was getting ready to tell me,” Isaiah Smith, Coley’s boyfriend, said. “And once I seen the fire, I just grabbed [the children] and put them in the room and shut the door.”

Smith and Conley initially tried extinguishing the fire themselves.

“I took the garbage out of the garbage can in the bathroom,” Conley said. “We were filling it up with water trying to put the fire out, it wouldn’t go out.”

Within three minutes, the entire house was engulfed in flames and the family was beginning to feel overwhelmed by the smoke.

"After I kept trying to put the fire out, I couldn't breathe anymore, so at that point, I just knew I had to get everyone out the house," Smith said.

The family escaped without injuries -- thanks to Jamirah.

"If [Jamirah] wouldn't have woken us up, we wouldn't have woke up," Conley said. "There wasn't even smoke in our room."

Investigators do not yet know the cause of the fire, but believe it could have been the result of an electrical problem.

After losing their home, the family is now living in a nearby hotel. They've set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

"I'm not sure how long we're going to stay there because we paid it for two nights," Conley said. "So after tonight, I'm not sure what we're going to do."

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.