POLICE: 2 children killed in crash in Jennings County, Ind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say two young children are dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened in Jennings County, Indiana.

According to a news release, police responded to the crash just after 1 p.m. Friday. It happened on State Road 7 at County Road 900 North.

Police say a gold 2004 Buick Sentry was headed north on State Road 7. The vehicle slowed down to turn west on to County Road 900 North, when it was hit from behind by a black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck, which was pulling a horse trailer.

According to investigators, the force of the crash caused the Buick Sentry to go off the west side of the road before coming to a stop.

Authorities say two small children who were in the backseat of the Buick, 4-year-old Kaylee Creamer and 22-month-old Allison Creamer, of Scipio, Indiana, died from injuries they suffered in the crash. Officials say Kaylee died at the scene, and Allison died after she was taken to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital in North Vernon.

According to police, the Chevrolet Silverado continued north before coming to a stop in the road. A female passenger inside the Silverado was seriously injured in the crash, according to officials. The woman was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, before being taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The driver of the Buick Sentry received serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis to receive treatment, according to authorities.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.

Authorities say toxicology results for both drivers are pending.

