POLICE: 2 children killed in crash in Jennings County, Ind.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 43-year-old Jeffery Buckley.

Suspect accused of gunning down man during murder victim's memorial service in Indianapolis

With last minute help from hospice; David's Bridal; Taylor Elchert Photography in Tiffin, Ohio; a local hair studio, and others, the plan came together in just days.

Father's dying wish to walk daughters down the aisle comes true in Ohio

Danny Butler, 71, was indicted by a LaRue County Grand Jury for two counts of theft by deception.

Louisville attorney turns himself in at LaRue County Jail after being indicted

A Jeffersonville High School student has been charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he was working as a teacher's assistant.

VA Secretary David J. Shulkin signed the federal Record of Decision on October 12 and it was made public Friday, affirming the U.S. government’s choice for the hospital that would replace the aging Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue.

The VA plans to build its new Louisville hospital on a site at Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway, which the government purchased in 2012.

It's Week 10 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Police say the suspect was still holding a gun when officers found him.

Police say a man arrested near an elementary school Thursday afternoon was spotted pointing a rifle at the building while children were in their classrooms earlier in the day.

LMPD says officer fired at man who pointed rifle at JCPS elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say two young children are dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened in Jennings County, Indiana.

According to a news release, police responded to the crash just after 1 p.m. Friday. It happened on State Road 7 at County Road 900 North.

Police say a gold 2004 Buick Sentry was headed north on State Road 7. The vehicle slowed down to turn west on to County Road 900 North, when it was hit from behind by a black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck, which was pulling a horse trailer.

According to investigators, the force of the crash caused the Buick Sentry to go off the west side of the road before coming to a stop.

Authorities say two small children who were in the backseat of the Buick, 4-year-old Kaylee Creamer and 22-month-old Allison Creamer, of Scipio, Indiana, died from injuries they suffered in the crash. Officials say Kaylee died at the scene, and Allison died after she was taken to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital in North Vernon.

According to police, the Chevrolet Silverado continued north before coming to a stop in the road. A female passenger inside the Silverado was seriously injured in the crash, according to officials. The woman was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, before being taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The driver of the Buick Sentry received serious injuries in the crash and was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis to receive treatment, according to authorities.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.

Authorities say toxicology results for both drivers are pending.

