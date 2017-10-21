Louisville defeats Florida State 31-28 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville defeats Florida State 31-28

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cards came out on top Saturday at Florida State, defeating the Seminoles 31-28, following a loss to Boston College at home last week. 

Jaire Alexander did not play in the game, after a knee injury in this season's opener over Purdue put him on the bench. Officials said in a release Saturday morning that Alexander had "suffered a setback in practice this week and didn't make the trip" to Saturday's game. 

Stay with WDRB, we'll have a full report online and on air.

Related stories:

CRAWFORD | Post-Snap read: Louisville on red alert after 45-42 loss to Boston College

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Pitino's U of L era ends, Jurich's fate, state of U of L and UK football

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.