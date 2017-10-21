Death investigation underway in Valley Station after police pursuit

With last minute help from hospice; David's Bridal; Taylor Elchert Photography in Tiffin, Ohio; a local hair studio, and others, the plan came together in just days.

Police are investigating after a suspect shot at officers before turning the gun on himself Saturday afternoon in Valley Station.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a suspect shot at officers before turning the gun on himself Saturday afternoon in Valley Station.

LMPD Spokesperson Sgt. John Bradley said officers initially responded just after 3:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic dispute in the 6100 block of Trena Trail.

While responding, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to have been involved in the domestic incident.

The driver refused to stop and fled from officers, who did not pursue.

Police later received several calls reporting a person driving erratically in a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's, pulling off of Dixie Highway and into the Bethany Memorial Cemetery.

Officers responded to the cemetery, where the suspect pointed a gun at officers and fled in his vehicle back onto Dixie Highway.

During a pursuit in the 10000 block of Dixie Highway the suspect fired shots at police, striking an officer's cruiser, before continuing back into the cemetery.

The suspect fled from the vehicle, leading officers on a foot chase into the back of the cemetery where officers found him deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers fired their weapons and no one else was injured.

LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.