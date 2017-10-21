Kentucky robbery suspect hopped in trash can to hide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Police say they found a Kentucky robbery suspect hiding in a trash can.

Lexington Police say officers found 23-year-old Raymond J. Jones in a city waste bin Friday. He's charged with first-degree robbery and giving an officer a false name, along with an unrelated theft warrant.

Police say they responded Friday afternoon to an armed robbery at a Metro PCS store. An employee said a masked man with a black backpack pointed a gun at the employee as he approached the counter, demanding cell phones and other items.

Witnesses told police the man fled on a bicycle.

Police say they found Jones in a waste bin on the curb, and his backpack with the stolen goods was in a recycling bin.

Jones was taken to Fayette County Detention Center.

