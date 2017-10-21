Family offers $10,000 reward five years after unsolved murder of 21-year-old man and his dog

With last minute help from hospice; David's Bridal; Taylor Elchert Photography in Tiffin, Ohio; a local hair studio, and others, the plan came together in just days.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With signs in hand that read "This could be your loved one," family and friends asked drivers along New Cut Road to help find justice for Bryan Lewis, five years after his murder.

“Bryan was amazing. He was quiet. He was shy. He was innocent. He loved everybody,” Rhonda Mars, Lewis’ mother, said.

Aside from the tragedy itself, the not knowing "why" can be the hardest part.

“Unless you're going through it, there's not a feeling like it,” Pam Lewis, Bryan Lewis’ aunt, said.

“Pure hell, pure hell. Not a day goes by that I don't think about Bryan,” Mars said.

In 2012, the 21-year-old was staying at his mother's house near Taylor Boulevard and Bicknell Avenue when someone broke in, shooting him multiple times before also killing his dog Champ, who tried to protect him. Police have said Lewis was likely not the intended target.

“I cry every day. There's times I can't breathe without him. These two babies right here are his and they cry themselves to sleep every night for their dad,” Mars said.

Lewis left behind two children, Aubree and Connor, who are both five years old.

His family is renewing the push for answers with a $10,000 reward -- money the family raised themselves.

“We're just hoping that somebody comes forward and answers all of our questions why this happened and give us some peace of mind,” Mars said.

Despite the desperation for those answers, family says closure will always be out of reach because Lewis is not here.

“But at least they'll be caught and they'll pay for what they did and they won't be able to do it to nobody else,” Mars said. “And we'll also maybe prevent that person from wreaking havoc on someone else's family like they have ours."

If you have any information in this case you're asked to call 574-LMPD or you can text the information to 274-637.

