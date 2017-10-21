BOZICH | Post-Snap Read: Grantham, Miss State dominate Kentucky, 45-7

Kentucky's offense had no answers for Mississippi State and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham Saturday as the Wildcats slipped to 5-2.More >>
The U of L board of trustees fired athletic director Tom Jurich Wednesday, two days after the school dismissed basketball coach Rick Pitino.More >>
What happened to Rick Pitino's Hall of Fame career at Louisville? The complete story has yet to emerge but it's reasonable to wonder if pressure to compete with Kentucky was a factor.More >>
Beating Ohio State, Penn State or Michigan remains a king-sized problem for the Indiana football team as the Hoosiers found out again against Michigan Saturday.More >>
David Padgett has made two solid moves as the acting Louisville basketball coach this week. Padgett can complete the three-point play by making one more.More >>
Bobby Petrino said that Louisville will be without linebacker Stacy Thomas and halfback Malik Williams as the Cardinals try to regroup against Boston College Saturday.More >>
More statistical evidence of Louisville's defensive malaise. Is Kentucky being snubbed by the college football polls? More love for Mark Richt and Nick Saban.More >>
Louisville's defensive issues continued Thursday night as the Cardinals sagged to 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference while losing at North Carolina State.More >>
