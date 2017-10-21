Volunteers spend Saturday cleaning up local cemetery - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers spend Saturday cleaning up local cemetery

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville cemetery is getting an updated look thanks to volunteers.

Saturday morning, members of the Iroquois Neighborhood Association and the Loom House worked to clean up Fenley Cemetery.

Many of the graves there were completely covered and forgotten.

Volunteers cleaned up years of overgrowth and thick vegetation, and planted daffodils at the graves.

Organizers say they just wanted to show respect to the people who are buried there.

"You could hardly even see any stones when we first came in, you literally had to cut your way through. We began to wonder if we could get from the entrance to the back corner. Eventually we did and we found numerous stones along the way," Co-organizer Rosemary McCandless said.

Now that it's cleaned up, volunteers hope a church group will take over the duties to keep the cemetery clean.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.