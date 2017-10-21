31st Annual World Taekwondo Championship held this weekend - WDRB 41 Louisville News

31st Annual World Taekwondo Championship held this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Competitors from across the world came to Louisville to put their best foot forward, and break some boards in the process. 

The 31st Annual World Taekwondo Championship was held Saturday at the Kentucky Expo Center.

Children as young as three, to adults in their 70s participated in a martial arts demonstration, board breaking and sparring. 

Hwang's Martial Arts hosted the event, with the goal to give back to the community. 

Students at the school have to fulfill at least 30 hours of community service to compete.

The idea behind the competition is to promote confidence and build international friendships. 

"It's an open martial arts competition, so that anybody with any background can come and compete and have a great, family-friendly time, and a safe time," Mimi Hwang said. 

Volunteers work for nearly a year to put the event together. 

