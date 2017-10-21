Clarksville families celebrate their town at 5th annual ClarkFes - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville families celebrate their town at 5th annual ClarkFest

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Families in Clarksville enjoyed the warm fall weather Saturday, while celebrating everything they love about their town for the 5th annual ClarkFest at Gateway Park.

There was a parade, classic car and hot rod show, bounce houses, craft and food vendors. 

Kids played a number of games as their parents listened to live music.

ClarkFest is Clarkville's the largest annual community festival. What separates this one from many others is that it's all free. 

"With families, it's hard nowadays to go out and have fun and not have to break the bank, so we wanted a festival that moms, dads, kids, [and] grandparents could all come out together and have a lot of fun," said Ken Conklin with Clarksville Parks.

To give you an idea of how much the festival has grown -- last year the festival had 12 vendors, this year there were 57.

