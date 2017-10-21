With last minute help from hospice; David's Bridal; Taylor Elchert Photography in Tiffin, Ohio; a local hair studio, and others, the plan came together in just days.

Father's dying wish to walk daughters down the aisle comes true in Ohio

Police say a man arrested near an elementary school Thursday afternoon was spotted pointing a rifle at the building while children were in their classrooms earlier in the day.

LMPD says officer fired at man who pointed rifle at JCPS elementary school

A bill being introduced in Frankfort could keep people from paying up if they try to save an animal from a hot car.

Kentucky bill allows people to save pets from hot cars without paying for damage

Police say the suspect was still holding a gun when officers found him.

Kentucky's offense had no answers for Mississippi State and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham Saturday as the Wildcats slipped to 5-2.

Kentucky was no match for Mississippi State in Starkville Saturday.

Louisville fought through a week of adversity and a Florida State comeback attempt to beat the Seminoles in Tallahassee for the first time since 1952.

CRAWFORD | Post-snap read: Signs of life in Louisville's 31-28 win at FSU

Family of Bryan Lewis hopes the reward money will encourage someone to come forward with answers.

Family offers $10,000 reward five years after unsolved murder of 21-year-old man and his dog

Police are investigating after a suspect shot at officers before turning the gun on himself Saturday afternoon in Valley Station.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill being introduced in Frankfort could keep people from paying up if they try to save an animal from a hot car.

Kentucky State Senator Morgan McGarvey is sponsoring a bill that would expand an existing law allowing people to break into a car to save a child without paying for the damages.

The bill would add language to include protections for rescuing domesticated animals.

"If the windows are cracked, if the temperatures haven't reached that sort of level, you're gonna be talking to someone in charge that says 'hey wait' what does the scenario actually look like," McGarvey said.

Janie Davis of Louisville has some reservations about the plan.

"I would be concerned about people going overkill with it," Davis said. "A lot of times the dog might legitimately be in the car and be perfectly safe."

McGarvey says the bill only allows people to use the amount of force necessary and reasonable.

“As long as you've called the authorities, you've tried other ways to rescue the dog,” McGarvey said. “You won't be held civilly responsible."

Ann Torres of Louisville thinks the bill could make people think twice before leaving their pet in a hot car.

"People shouldn't leave a dog in a hot car, just as they shouldn't leave a child in a hot car, so I would be all for that," Torres said.

The legislation was filed for the 2018 session in Frankfort.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.