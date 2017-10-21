Kentucky bill allows people to save pets from hot cars without p - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky bill allows people to save pets from hot cars without paying for damage

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill being introduced in Frankfort could keep people from paying up if they try to save an animal from a hot car.

Kentucky State Senator Morgan McGarvey is sponsoring a bill that would expand an existing law allowing people to break into a car to save a child without paying for the damages.

The bill would add language to include protections for rescuing domesticated animals.

"If the windows are cracked, if the temperatures haven't reached that sort of level, you're gonna be talking to someone in charge that says 'hey wait' what does the scenario actually look like," McGarvey said.

Janie Davis of Louisville has some reservations about the plan.

"I would be concerned about people going overkill with it," Davis said. "A lot of times the dog might legitimately be in the car and be perfectly safe."

McGarvey says the bill only allows people to use the amount of force necessary and reasonable.

“As long as you've called the authorities, you've tried other ways to rescue the dog,” McGarvey said. “You won't be held civilly responsible." 

Ann Torres of Louisville thinks the bill could make people think twice before leaving their pet in a hot car.

"People shouldn't leave a dog in a hot car, just as they shouldn't leave a child in a hot car, so I would be all for that," Torres said.

The legislation was filed for the 2018 session in Frankfort.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.