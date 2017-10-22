Air Force could recall up to 1,000 retired pilots after Trump order

Police are investigating after a suspect shot at officers before turning the gun on himself Saturday afternoon in Valley Station.More >>
Police are investigating after a suspect shot at officers before turning the gun on himself Saturday afternoon in Valley Station.More >>
Investigation suggests elected jailer of LaRue County told inmates to lie, say man who was beaten used racial slurMore >>
Investigation suggests elected jailer of LaRue County told inmates to lie, say man who was beaten used racial slurMore >>
Family of Bryan Lewis hopes the reward money will encourage someone to come forward with answers.More >>
Family of Bryan Lewis hopes the reward money will encourage someone to come forward with answers.More >>
Louisville fought through a week of adversity and a Florida State comeback attempt to beat the Seminoles in Tallahassee for the first time since 1952.More >>
Louisville fought through a week of adversity and a Florida State comeback attempt to beat the Seminoles in Tallahassee for the first time since 1952.More >>
Kentucky's offense had no answers for Mississippi State and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham Saturday as the Wildcats slipped to 5-2.More >>
Kentucky's offense had no answers for Mississippi State and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham Saturday as the Wildcats slipped to 5-2.More >>
A bill being introduced in Frankfort could keep people from paying up if they try to save an animal from a hot car.More >>
A bill being introduced in Frankfort could keep people from paying up if they try to save an animal from a hot car.More >>
With last minute help from hospice; David's Bridal; Taylor Elchert Photography in Tiffin, Ohio; a local hair studio, and others, the plan came together in just days.More >>
With last minute help from hospice; David's Bridal; Taylor Elchert Photography in Tiffin, Ohio; a local hair studio, and others, the plan came together in just days.More >>
Police say a man arrested near an elementary school Thursday afternoon was spotted pointing a rifle at the building while children were in their classrooms earlier in the day.More >>
Police say a man arrested near an elementary school Thursday afternoon was spotted pointing a rifle at the building while children were in their classrooms earlier in the day.More >>