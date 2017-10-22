All lanes of I-65 North from I-264 to Spaghetti Junction reopen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

All lanes of I-65 North from I-264 to Spaghetti Junction reopen after construction

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of I-65 North from I-264 to Spaghetti Junction have reopened after being closed for construction.

KYTC spokesperson Andrea Clifford tells WDRB the road reopened Sunday around 10 a.m.

Crews were installing a high-friction surface between the Broadway and Muhammad Ali exits in the hospital curve area.

Officials say the upgrade will help reduce the number of crashes in the area.

