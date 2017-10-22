One person killed in crash on Preston Highway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One person killed in crash on Preston Highway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a crash on Preston Highway.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB a call was received Sunday just after 10:30 a.m.

Officials said the crash happened on Preston Highway between Cooper Chapel Road and Mount Washington Road.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

LMPD has not said what caused the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.