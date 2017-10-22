Indiana agency eyes strategic plan for interstate tolling - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana agency eyes strategic plan for interstate tolling

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indiana's transportation agency is looking for a company to develop a strategic plan for charging tolls on several interstate highways.

The tolling plan is required under a transportation bill approved this year by the Republican-dominated Legislature and signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The plan is needed for the state to seek federal approval of charging tolls on interstate routes.

The study will include most of I-65 and I-70 across much of the state and I-94 in northwestern Indiana. The Indiana Department of Transportation also wants to take a closer look at possible tolls for I-465 that circles Indianapolis.

Agency spokesman Scott Manning says no decisions have been made about tolling any highways yet.

The highway department expects to select a contractor for the study by late January.

