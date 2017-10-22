Authorities release name of woman who died at Jeffersonville aut - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities release name of woman who died at Jeffersonville auto parts plant

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now know the name of the woman who died after an incident at a Jeffersonville auto parts plant. 

The coroner says 44-year-old Melissa Stephens suffered multiple blunt force trauma due to an accident involving a machine in the plant. 

It happened late Saturday night at the Autoneum North America facility at River Ridge. The company makes parts for Ford and General Motors. The circumstances leading up to the accident are under investigation by OSHA.

On Monday, company officials released the following statement confirming the accident:

We confirm that a fatal accident happened Saturday night at the Autoneum plant in Jeffersonville, Indiana. We immediately started an internal investigation and work closely together with various authorities. As a globally producing company, Autoneum complies with occupational health and safety regulations at all locations and is committed to the highest local and international standards in this area.

We are deeply affected by this accident and our thoughts go out to the family of our colleague.

Freundliche Grüsse / Kind Regards,

Dr. Anahid Rickmann
Head Corporate Communications & Responsibility
 

A public record search reveals the Switzerland-based company has had dozens of safety violations in its North American plants. In May OSHA fined the company more than a half-million dollars after a worker's arm was cut off in a facility in Ohio.

Autoneum has not returned our requests for comment.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.