Police investigating employee death at Jeffersonville business - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating employee death at Jeffersonville business

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police are conducting a death investigation after an employee died at a River Ridge auto parts plant.

Officers responded to Autoneum North America on River Ridge Parkway in Jeffersonville late Saturday night. 

Police tell WDRB no foul play is suspected in the employee's death. 

No other information was immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.