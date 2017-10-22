Woman, 2 children die after house fire in Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman, 2 children die after house fire in Indiana



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman and two small children are dead after a house fire in Indiana. 

It happened Saturday in Sullivan County. 

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but preliminary reports from the sheriff's office say an oxygen tank could have caused an explosion. 

Officials say no foul play is expected. 

Neighbors called 911 after smelling smoke, and described what they heard. 

"The explosion was so powerful it knocked stuff off the walls in my bathroom and bedroom ... broke a couple windows in my garage at my house, so it was pretty powerful," Sue Bennett said. 

The victims names will not be released until their autopsies are complete. The fire is still under investigation. 

