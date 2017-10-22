Via Colori street painting festival makes its mark in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Via Colori street painting festival makes its mark in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Big Four Lawn is now a bit more colorful thanks to artists from around the country. 

The street painting festival Via Colori was held in Louisville this year. 

Artists created their pieces right on the park's sidewalks. 

Organizers say the purpose of the event is to raise money for the more than 8,000 foster children in Kentucky. But they were also there to have some fun. 

"We have vendors and street painters from all over the country. We have Star Wars and music and bubbles, and everything else," said Dusty June Siravo, who helped coordinate the event. 

Via Colori has previously been held in Elizabethtown and Bardstown.

This was the 10th year for the event. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.