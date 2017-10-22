Wanderlust 108 triathlon held at Waterfront Park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wanderlust 108 triathlon held at Waterfront Park

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last weekend, the Ironman Triathlon invaded Louisville, but this weekend a different kind of triathlon came to town. 

Wanderlust 108 is touted as the world's first and only mindful triathlon, and it was held at Waterfront Park on Sunday. 

Participants could run, skip, or walk a 5K, participate in a 90-minute yoga glass, then sit for a 30-minute guided meditation. 

Aerial yoga, acro-yoga, walking meditation, and photography classes were also offered. 

The event is named after how organizers hope people will live their lives.

"I think it's the desire to keep wandering. That zest for travel and new experiences," Chelsey Korus, yoga instructor, said. 

Wanderlust events take place all over the U.S. and Canada. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.