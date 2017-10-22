Congress prepares for battle over tax reform

In a post on Facebook, Tell City Police say they were notified of a report of threatening statements directed at the Tell City School Corporation.

A bill being introduced in Frankfort could keep people from paying up if they try to save an animal from a hot car.

Kentucky bill allows people to save pets from hot cars without paying for damage

A MetroSafe supervisor says a call was received Sunday just after 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but preliminary reports from the sheriff's office say an oxygen tank could have caused an explosion.

Investigation suggests elected jailer of LaRue County told inmates to lie, say man who was beaten used racial slur

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – With a budget bill in place, the ground work is laid for major tax reform to move forward.

On Thursday, Senate Republicans pushed through a $4 trillion budget bill includes language that will allow Republicans to push through tax reform without any votes from Democrats and without the threat of a filibuster.

“There's tremendous appetite, there's tremendous spirit for it,” President Trump said on Sunday. “Not only for the people in Congress but the people out there that want to see something.”

The last time there was major tax reform in the U.S. was in 1986 during the Reagan administration; which has led to the belief by many that changes to the code are needed.

So far, there is only a framework about what reforms would look like if passed.

“It's a tremendous tax cut,” Trump said. “Especially for the middle class and especially for business. You know we have companies leaving.”

The House passed a different budget but most Republicans have given the idea they would just lock onto the Senate plan so that it can be moved forward more quickly. President Trump has said he would like the reform to be done by the end of the calendar year.

Meanwhile, congressional Democrats are worried about the possibility of tax reform without any input.

“They're going to draft a bill in secret and they're going to try to rush it to the floor before we really have a chance to see what’s in it,” Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth said.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rebuked that idea on Sunday.

“It's going to hashed out in the open in the Ways and Means Committee in the House and the Finance Committee in the Senate,” McConnell said.

Yarmuth said did not entirely downplay some of the ideas in the Republican’s plans though saying, “There are a lot of things that in one aspect of another might be positive but they also could have a negative downside.”

Congress will have about 10 weeks of work to pass a measure and get it to the President’s desk before the end of the year.

