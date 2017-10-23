Tell City-Troy Township Schools closed Monday as police investig - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tell City-Troy Township Schools closed Monday as police investigate threat

Posted: Updated:

TELL CITY, Ind. (WDRB) - Tell City-Troy Township Schools are closed on Monday, October 23, 2017, as police investigate a social media threat.

In a post on Facebook, Tell City Police say they were notified of a report of threatening statements directed at the Tell City School Corporation.

They say they determined the statements were made from a social media account outside of the country. No word on the nature of the threat.

On the Tell City-Troy Township Schools Facebook page, officials said "To ensure the safety of students and staff, and to continue assisting the TC PD with their investigation, Tell City-Troy Township Schools will be closed tomorrow (Monday, October 23). Thank you for your continued support."

