Tell City-Troy Township Schools reopens Tuesday after social media threat

TELL CITY, Ind. (WDRB) - Tell City-Troy Township Schools reopens on Tuesday, after being closed Monday over a social media threat.

Investigators say the threat came from a social media account from outside of the country. No word on the nature of the threats.

There will be extra police presence at the affected schools on Tuesday. All other schools in nearby districts and the county remained open.

Monday afternoon, Tell City-Troy Township Schools posted a letter that was sent home to parents.  The letter explained the situation and said Homeland Security is involved in the investigation. 

The post also told parents that Tell City Police will also be posted at school buildings to ensure the safety of students and staff. 

