Work continues on Eastern Parkway to repair Louisville's oldest water main

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Phase 2 of the Louisville Water Company's three-year project to restore the city's oldest water main is set to start Monday on Eastern Parkway.
Last year crews began the process of repairing six miles of water main that's more than 90 years old during Phase 1 of the $23 million project.
Phase 2 includes repairing the water main along Eastern Parkway from Beargrass Creek and Poplar Level Road to Crittenden Drive and Interstate 65.
Next week, crews will begin prep work on side streets along Eastern Parkway. Phase 2 also includes repairing part of the water main located near the University of Louisville campus. That work isn't scheduled to start until the summer of 2018.
During repairs, traffic detours will be in place, but no customers will lose water service.
That's because crews won't have to dig up Eastern Parkway. Instead workers will slip-line a smaller water main (a 42-inch steel pipe) inside the original 48-inch cast-iron pipe.
Crews followed a similar process during Phase 1, which included slip-lining the water main from Grinstead Drive to Beargrass Creek/Poplar Level Road.