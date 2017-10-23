Work continues on Eastern Parkway to repair Louisville's oldest - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Work continues on Eastern Parkway to repair Louisville's oldest water main

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Phase 2 of the Louisville Water Company's three-year project to restore the city's oldest water main is set to start Monday on Eastern Parkway. 

Last year crews began the process of repairing six miles of water main that's more than 90 years old during Phase 1 of the $23 million project. 

Phase 2 includes repairing the water main along Eastern Parkway from Beargrass Creek and Poplar Level Road to Crittenden Drive and Interstate 65.

Next week, crews will begin prep work on side streets along Eastern Parkway. Phase 2 also includes repairing part of the water main located near the University of Louisville campus. That work isn't scheduled to start until the summer of 2018. 

During repairs, traffic detours will be in place, but no customers will lose water service.

That's because crews won't have to dig up Eastern Parkway. Instead workers will slip-line a smaller water main (a 42-inch steel pipe) inside the original 48-inch cast-iron pipe. 

Crews followed a similar process during Phase 1, which included slip-lining the water main from Grinstead Drive to Beargrass Creek/Poplar Level Road. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.