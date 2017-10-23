'Tiny homes' being sold on Amazon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shoppers can now buy tiny houses from online retailer Amazon.

The tiny homes are made from old shipping containers.

The homes are 320-square feet and come fully furnished.

They include a kitchenette, bathroom, bedroom, and living area.

Each house costs about $36,000.

Unfortunately, the homes don't qualify for Amazon Prime free shipping.

Transport will cost you another $4,500.

