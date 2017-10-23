Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

In a post on Facebook, Tell City Police say they were notified of a report of threatening statements directed at the Tell City School Corporation.

In a post on Facebook, Tell City Police say they were notified of a report of threatening statements directed at the Tell City School Corporation.

Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.

Police say her decision to go back for her phone resulted in her arrest.

Police say woman who robbed Hurstbourne Lane Meijer arrested after going back for phone

Police say woman who robbed Hurstbourne Lane Meijer arrested after going back for phone

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but preliminary reports from the sheriff's office say an oxygen tank could have caused an explosion.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but preliminary reports from the sheriff's office say an oxygen tank could have caused an explosion.

Investigation suggests elected jailer of LaRue County told inmates to lie, say man who was beaten used racial slur

Investigation suggests elected jailer of LaRue County told inmates to lie, say man who was beaten used racial slur

Authorities say several people held the suspect down until officers arrived at the scene.

Authorities say several people held the suspect down until officers arrived at the scene.

Police say one of the victims awoke to find him standing in her bedroom.

Police say one of the victims awoke to find him standing in her bedroom.

We now know the name of the woman who died after an incident at a Jeffersonville auto parts plant.

We now know the name of the woman who died after an incident at a Jeffersonville auto parts plant.

Justin Timberlake has finally been invited back to the Super Bowl halftime show, 14 years after the "wardrobe malfunction" with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy.

The NFL announced Sunday night that Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl halftime show Feb. 4 in Minnesota.

This will be Timberlake's third Super Bowl halftime performance, the most for any entertainer. Timberlake performed at the 2001 Super Bowl with N'Sync, and he sang "Rock Your Body" with Jackson in 2004 in Houston. That performance concluded with Timberlake ripping her costume to reveal her right breast bare except for a nipple shield.

During an interview broadcast at halftime of NBC's "Sunday Night Football," Timberlake laughed off questions about a repeat of the infamous moment, which drew CBS a $550,000 fine from the Federal Communications Commission that was later overturned.

"That won't happen this time," he said.

Timberlake has won 10 Grammys, and the Tennessee native also has won four Emmys. He said the best Super Bowl performances have spoken to the mood of the nation.

"What I really want to do is take the opportunity to put together a performance that feels like it unifies," Timberlake said. "I feel like that would be the ultimate accomplishment, and then the icing on the cake is at some point within that 12 minutes that everybody is shaking their booty."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.