Jeffersonville teen accused of molesting 2 young girls appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville High School student charged with molesting two 6-year-old girls at an elementary school where he worked as a teacher's assistant was in court Monday.

Eighteen-year-old Michael Begin Jr. was arrested last week and is charged with molesting the girls inside Thomas Jefferson Elementary School on Hamburg Pike.

That's where investigators say Begin was working as a teacher's assistant with Jeffersonville High School's Cadet teaching program.

Police learned of the alleged incidents after the girls told their parents, who immediately told school administrators.

Begin appeared in Clark County Circuit Court Monday, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull released details of the allegations in a news conference last Thursday.

[CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE IN ITS ENTIRETY]

Mull says he believes the two girls are likely not the only victims. In September, officials at the YMCA where Begin used to work reported another situation to police involving Begin.

According to prosecutors that case is still being investigated.

During Monday's proceedings, the judge ordered electronic monitoring for Begin.

Mull says he could be filing additional charges later this week.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.